A truck hauling a load of 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire Thursday morning on Interstate 4, near Sanford, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Seminole County Fire Department/Twitter

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said no one was injured, but several dinners were ruined, when a truck carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on the highway. The Seminole County Fire Department said the driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over to the side of Interstate 4 in the Sanford area when the trailer caught fire about 4:40 a.m. Thursday. Advertisement

The department said the truck had been carrying a load of 10,000 frozen turkeys. A photo tweeted by the department shows some of the scorched birds in the back of the truck.

Firefighters said the flames were extinguished, but had to be put out a second time when the fire sparked back up. The cause of the fire was unknown.

No injuries were reported.