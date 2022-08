Firefighters in California responded to a Santa Barbara County home to remove a bear found "relaxing" in the laundry room. Photo courtesy of @SBCFireInfo/Twitter

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California responded to a home to remove a bear that had broken into the house and damaged a pipe in the laundry room to take a drink. Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said on Twitter that firefighters were summoned to a Cuyama Valley home on Wednesday on a report of an intruding bear. Advertisement

Safechuck said firefighters arrived to find the bear "relaxing" in the laundry room.

He said the bear had broken a water pipe in the room and was enjoying a drink.

Firefighters escorted the bear outside the house and the animal "immediately climbed a tree," Safechuck tweeted.