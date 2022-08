Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Travelers on an Alabama highway were slowed by an unusual traffic hazard: a loose cow fleeing from an animal control vehicle.

Alison Collins posted a video to Twitter showing the cow being pursued by authorities Wednesday morning on Interstate 65, near Cullman.

The video shows the cow sprinting along the median with a Cullman County Animal Control vehicle in pursuit.

It was unclear whether the cow was eventually rounded up.