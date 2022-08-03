Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 2:17 PM

California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A California woman taking photos of whales off the coast of Pismo State Beach captured the moment a suspected great white shark made a flying leap into the air.

Calli Brooks said she was at the beach for her son's junior lifeguard camp and was taking pictures of a nearby whale when the shark soared into her shot.

Advertisement

The photo shows the shark leaping several feet into the air over the water.

Chris Lowe, the director of California State University Long Beach's shark lab, said the photographed fish appears to be a great white shark.

"It could be a mako, but it looks like a white shark based on its proportions and the shape of its fins," Lowe told KSBY-TV.

Lowe said experts are not sure why sharks breach the way they do.

"I personally think they're doing it to dislodge parasites," Lowe said. "So they have parasites on their backs and they move around and when they do that, it's itchy.

"By jumping up in the water column and landing on their backs, they might be able to knock some of the parasites off."

Advertisement

A woman filming surfers at a Hawaii beach captured footage of a similar spectacle in July when a shark jumped out of the water in front of a surfer.

Jan Yamasaki said she was filming surfers at Honolulu's Magic Island peninsula when the shark suddenly breached in front of a surfer. Experts said the shark in the video could be a spinner shark, blacktip shark or sandbar shark.

Read More

Arctic wolf on the loose after escaping enclosure in Ontario Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Latest Headlines

Arctic wolf on the loose after escaping enclosure in Ontario
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Arctic wolf on the loose after escaping enclosure in Ontario
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for a white Arctic wolf that escaped from an enclosure in the Niagara region.
Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman whose fingernails have a combined length of 42 feet and 10.4 inches was awarded two Guinness World Records titles.
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County.
Endangered giraffe born in U.K.'s Belfast Zoo
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Endangered giraffe born in U.K.'s Belfast Zoo
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An endangered Rothschild's giraffe was recently born at the U.K.'s Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland.
Hawk caught on fishing hook rescued from Connecticut pond
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Hawk caught on fishing hook rescued from Connecticut pond
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut rescued a Cooper's hawk found with a fishing hook stuck in its wing.
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later.
Texas family's stolen dog found 5 years later, 600 miles from home
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Texas family's stolen dog found 5 years later, 600 miles from home
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A dog stolen from a Texas family was found five years later when she was picked up by an animal control officer more than 600 miles away.
Two struggling deer rescued from California canal
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Two struggling deer rescued from California canal
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in California came to the rescue of two young deer seen struggling to swim in a canal.
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Odd News // 1 day ago
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Canadian company announced it is seeking a "Chief Candy Officer" to make up to $78,000 a year working from home and taste-testing candy.
Herd of cows wanders onto British highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Herd of cows wanders onto British highway
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A herd of cows wandered onto a British highway and caused traffic to be backed up for two miles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement