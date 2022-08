A Cockeysville, Md., woman said she used a set of numbers from her sister's dream to win a $25,000 prize from the Pick 5 lottery drawing. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the numbers that earned her a $25,000 lottery prize came from an unusual source: her sister's dream. The 68-year-old Cockeysville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she often uses numbers from her own dreams to play Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, but she recently decided to use some numbers from a dream her sister described to her to buy a Pick 5 ticket. Advertisement

The woman said her sister described a dream where she was riding on a bus with the number "23815," so she decided to buy a 50-cent ticket for the July 29 midday drawing with the numbers 2-3-8-1-5. Her ticket was purchased from the Food Lion store in Cockeysville.

The player said she was stunned when she checked the drawing results on the lottery app.

"I was excited. I saw nothing in my Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets, but when I checked the Pick 5 it was straight across. I couldn't believe it," she said.

The ticket earned her a $25,000 prize.

The winner said her prize money will go toward paying bills.