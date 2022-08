Animal control deputies in Tuscaloosa County, Ala., are working together with a local zoo to capture a kangaroo seen hopping loose in the county. The animal's origins remain unknown. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.

Investigators said the kangaroo did not escape from Bigham Farms and Exotics. The sheriff's office is working to identify the animal's owner.

"Do not try to approach it," Deputy Martha Hocutt told the Tuscaloosa News. "These are wild animals; these are not the cute little fuzzies. They can hurt you; kangaroos can hurt you. We don't know what food and water source he has had, so that can make him a little more dangerous."