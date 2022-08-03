Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 8:57 AM

Endangered giraffe born in U.K.'s Belfast Zoo

By Justin Klawans
Endangered giraffe born in U.K.'s Belfast Zoo
Ballyhenry, an endangered Rothschild's giraffe, was recently born at a Northern Ireland zoo, giving continuing hope to the species' conservation efforts. Photo courtesy of Belfast Zoo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An endangered giraffe calf was recently born in the U.K.'s Belfast Zoo, the largest zoo in Northern Ireland.

Ballyhenry, a male Rothschild's giraffe, was born this past Sunday, according to a statement from the Belfast Zoo.

Advertisement

He is named after a town in a town Northern Ireland's County Antrim.

Ballyhenry's mother, Casey, gave birth following two hours of labor, the zoo said, and had her calf naturally.

Casey previously gave birth to another calf, Ballyronan, in May 2020.

Mother and calf are both doing well, with the zoo saying that Casey "is doing a great job."

Both Casey and Ballyhenry are now on display, and visitors to the Belfast Zoo can see the pair either in the giraffe house or their outdoor paddock.

"We're delighted to welcome little Henry to the herd at Belfast Zoo," said zoo manager Alyn Cairns. "We first welcomed Rothschild's giraffes in 1988 and have since celebrated the birth of 39 calves. We're proud to participate in a European breeding program and collaborate with zoos around the world. Our breeding success helps to ensure that that there is a 'safety net' population of this endangered subspecies."

Advertisement

While giraffes as a whole are classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Rothschild's giraffes, a northern subspecies, are in particular danger.

The Belfast Zoo said that "only around 2,000 [Rothschild's giraffes] remain in the wild," with the IUCN estimating in 2018 that the number may be as low as 1,400.

Much of the endangerment stems from illegal hunting for meat, as well as poaching and continuing habitat loss, the zoo said.

Despite this, conservation efforts, such as the one being undertaken by the Belfast Zoo, have "helped the general giraffe population move from 'endangered' status to 'near threatened'" on the IUCN list, though the Rothchild's subspecies is still listed as endangered.

Ballyhenry is one of a number of endangered species that have given birth to babies in recent weeks.

Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, N.Y., welcomed a calf from another giraffe subspecies, the Masai giraffe, for the second time this year in July.

Another Irish zoo, the Fota Wildlife Park, saw the birth of three endangered Black and white ruffled lemurs.

The Dudley Zoo, another U.K.-based zoo, said that it had recently welcomed a new orangutan baby, the second born at the zoo in four weeks.

Advertisement

Read More

Three critically endangered lemur babies born at Irish zoo U.K. zoo sees second orangutan birth in two weeks Michigan zoo announces birth of two binturong babies

Latest Headlines

Hawk caught on fishing hook rescued from Connecticut pond
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Hawk caught on fishing hook rescued from Connecticut pond
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut rescued a Cooper's hawk found with a fishing hook stuck in its wing.
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Odd News // 17 hours ago
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later.
Texas family's stolen dog found 5 years later, 600 miles from home
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Texas family's stolen dog found 5 years later, 600 miles from home
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A dog stolen from a Texas family was found five years later when she was picked up by an animal control officer more than 600 miles away.
Two struggling deer rescued from California canal
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Two struggling deer rescued from California canal
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in California came to the rescue of two young deer seen struggling to swim in a canal.
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Canadian company announced it is seeking a "Chief Candy Officer" to make up to $78,000 a year working from home and taste-testing candy.
Herd of cows wanders onto British highway
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Herd of cows wanders onto British highway
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A herd of cows wandered onto a British highway and caused traffic to be backed up for two miles.
Minnesota farm's 110-acre corn maze believed to be world's largest
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Minnesota farm's 110-acre corn maze believed to be world's largest
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farm is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a 110-acre corn maze believed to be the world's largest.
Idaho company cooks up world's largest mac and cheese
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Idaho company cooks up world's largest mac and cheese
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho-based food company broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a vat of macaroni and cheese that weighed in at 4,742 pounds.
Rail service interrupted when 110-pound tortoise wanders onto tracks
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rail service interrupted when 110-pound tortoise wanders onto tracks
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Railway service in England was disrupted when a 110-pound tortoise wandered onto the train tracks.
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man found an unused July lottery ticket in his car's glove compartment -- and realized that he had a $30,000 winner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement