Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman whose fingernails have a combined length of 42 feet and 10.4 inches was awarded two Guinness World Records titles.

Diana Armstrong earned the records for longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female) after Guinness World Records verified the length of her nails.

Armstrong, who has been growing out her nails for over 25 years, said her longest nail is her right thumb, at 4 feet and 6.7 inches, and her shortest is her left pinky, measuring 3 feet and 7 inches long.

Armstrong said she initially started growing out her fingernails after her daughter, Latisha, died from an asthma attack at the age of 16.

"She was the only one who did my nails. She polished them and filed them for me," Armstrong told Guinness World Records. "She did my nails that night before. We was up all night, so I just couldn't cut my nails off after that."