Aug. 2, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box

By Justin Klawans
A Maryland man, Larry G., discovered a $30,000 jackpot lottery ticket that he had previously stowed away in his car's glove compartment. Photo courtesy of Maryland Lottery

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000.

The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.

"I play every day," Larry said. "You name it. Powerball, Mega Millions, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, I play it."

Larry said that he was going through his glove compartment to check through a pile of unused lottery tickets, when he found a winner from July 26.

"When I first saw it, I thought I only won $300," Larry said, before realizing that the base prize was $10,000, and he had played a $300 multiplier -- giving him a $30,000 prize.

"The lady at the store said I was 'ice cold' because I was so calm," he added.

Larry said that he will use the ticket, which was purchased at a liquor store in District Heights, Md., to put money towards his retirement.

"Time to get back to the quiet life and this will help," he told the Maryland lottery, adding that he plans to eventually move back to his hometown of York, S.C.

The lottery has received national attention in recent days, following a Mega Millions drawing that saw the jackpot grow to $1.28 billion.

A single winning ticket was eventually sold in Des Plaines, Ill.

The Maryland lottery in particular has been in the news following a slate of unusual prize winnings.

A Glen Burnie woman recently won her third jackpot in the last six years, netting her winnings of $30,000, $35,671 and $101,340 each time.

"I said, 'Whoa, we finally got it,'" the woman's husband told the lottery.

Just days earlier, a Windsor Mill woman won nearly $23,000 in a jackpot after her boyfriend guided her on which numbers to pick.

"He said to pick some numbers I feel good about," she said.

After losing on her first attempt, her boyfriend encouraged her to continue playing the game, and she purchased a replay ticket -- later realizing it was worth $27,972.

The woman told the lottery that the jackpot was her "first big win."

