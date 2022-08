Police and other responders in Indio, Calif., came to the rescue of two young deer seen struggling in the Coachella Canal. Photo courtesy of the Indio Police Department/Facebook

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in California came to the rescue of two young deer seen struggling to swim in a canal. The Indio Police Department, Coachella Valley Water District, Indio Cal-Fire and the County of Riverside Animal Services responded Monday when the two deer were seen being carried west by the current of the Coachella Canal. Advertisement

The police department shared photos of the rescue on Facebook.

The rescuers used ropes to pull the deer to safety in an area west of Jackson Street and north of Avenue 41. The two deer were checked for injuries and taken to the County of Riverside Animal Services.