Herd of cows wanders onto British highway

Our Traffic Officers and @syptweet are en-route to the #M1 northbound between J34 (#Sheffield) and J35 due to a number of cows which have made their way onto the carriageway. We've set speeds and lane closures to warn approaching traffic. pic.twitter.com/I59KuJEYxJ— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) August 1, 2022

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A herd of cows wandered onto a British highway and caused traffic to be backed up for two miles.

England's National Highways tweeted photos showing the cows leading a long procession of slow-moving traffic on the M1 highway early Thursday morning between Sheffield and Rotherham in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police and traffic officers were summoned to the scene and closed lanes of the highway to protect the cows during wrangling attempts.

Highway officials said slow-moving traffic was backed up for about two miles during the rescue.

The cattle were safely rounded up by 7 a.m., police said.