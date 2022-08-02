Rail service interrupted when 110-pound tortoise wanders onto tracks

We rescued a 50kg Giant African Spurred Tortoise from the tracks yesterday near Harling Road station after being clipped by a train, damaging his shell. We are happy to report that Clyde is OK will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps. #ClydetheTortoise pic.twitter.com/QPkpgwV7i6— Network Rail Anglia (@NetworkRailAng) August 2, 2022

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Railway service in England was disrupted when a 110-pound tortoise wandered onto the train tracks.

Network Rail Anglia said three train services were affected Monday when a giant African spurred tortoise made his way onto the tracks near Harling Road station in the Cambridge area and decided to hold his ground.

Rail officials said the tortoise, named Clyde, was clipped by a train, but sustained only minor injuries. The escaped pet will be returned to his home, Network Rail Anglia said.

"We are happy to report that Clyde is OK [and] will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps," the service tweeted.