Breaking News
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid tensions with China
Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 11:29 AM

Rail service interrupted when 110-pound tortoise wanders onto tracks

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Railway service in England was disrupted when a 110-pound tortoise wandered onto the train tracks.

Network Rail Anglia said three train services were affected Monday when a giant African spurred tortoise made his way onto the tracks near Harling Road station in the Cambridge area and decided to hold his ground.

Advertisement

Rail officials said the tortoise, named Clyde, was clipped by a train, but sustained only minor injuries. The escaped pet will be returned to his home, Network Rail Anglia said.

"We are happy to report that Clyde is OK [and] will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps," the service tweeted.

Read More

Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen Disco dance with 598 participants breaks world record in England Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store

Latest Headlines

Idaho company cooks up world's largest mac and cheese
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho company cooks up world's largest mac and cheese
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho-based food company broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a vat of macaroni and cheese that weighed in at 4,742 pounds.
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man found an unused July lottery ticket in his car's glove compartment -- and realized that he had a $30,000 winner.
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man doing yard work at his home went inside for a drink and found a black bear snacking in his kitchen.
Disco dance with 598 participants breaks world record in England
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Disco dance with 598 participants breaks world record in England
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Organizers of a festival in England broke a Guinness World Record by gathering nearly 600 people to dance simultaneously to disco music.
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container.
Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours for world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A quartet of miniature golf enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Kentucky when they putted 2,097 holes in 24 hours.
Fox with head stuck in tire rescued in Connecticut
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fox with head stuck in tire rescued in Connecticut
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut came to the rescue of a fox found with its head stuck through the middle of a discarded tire.
Woman's close encounter with bear recorded by doorbell camera
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman's close encounter with bear recorded by doorbell camera
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's doorbell camera captured video of the moment she came face to face with a wandering bear while walking her dog.
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
Odd News // 1 day ago
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An Austrian woman returned home from a trip to Croatia and discovered 18 scorpions had stowed away in her suitcase.
Australian woman buys last-minute lottery ticket, wins $2.1M jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian woman buys last-minute lottery ticket, wins $2.1M jackpot
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who bought a lottery ticket at the last minute before the drawing closed ended up winning an AU$2.1 million prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Disco dance with 598 participants breaks world record in England
Disco dance with 598 participants breaks world record in England
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement