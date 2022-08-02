Idaho company cooks up world's largest mac and cheese

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho-based food company broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a vat of macaroni and cheese that weighed in at 4,742 pounds.

Schreiber Foods announced on social media it successfully broke the record for largest macaroni and cheese when the dish was assembled and examined by a Guinness World Records adjudicator at the company's factory in Logan.

The 4,742-pound mac and cheese broke the record of 2,469 pounds, which was set by Cabot Creamery Cooperative and Chef John Folse & Company in New Orleans in 2010.

Organizers said the the attempt was initially delayed by Guinness World Record Judge Brittany Dunn's flight and delayed a second time when the initial attempt using pre-salted milk was scrapped. Officials said Guinness rules required that each ingredient be added separately.

"This had to be verified and pre-approved for the recipe and the ratios," Dunn said in announcing the record attempt was successful. "We had to see that everything was done in hygienic conditions so that all of you are safe to eat these servings of macaroni and cheese."

The mac and cheese was served to hundreds of people who started lining up in the early afternoon for a portion of the dish.