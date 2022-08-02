Minnesota farm's 110-acre corn maze believed to be world's largest

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farm is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a 110-acre corn maze believed to be the world's largest.

Stoney Brook Farms in Foley unveiled the Halloween-themed maze, which features the likenesses of classic horror movie villains, on social media.

Manager Brad Chmielewski said the corn was grown in a particularly large field this year due to the crop rotation.

"We planned on doing a Halloween villain-themed maze already. And then we just thought, well, now that we have all this extra space, we can put more villains in there and make the maze much bigger," Chmielewski told KNSI Radio.

The maze features the images of horror villains including Pennywise the clown from IT, Chucky from the Child's Play films and Jason from the Friday the 13th series.

"We have a 110-acre maze with 32 miles of pathways. Within that maze, there are four different mazes. There's an easy maze, a hard maze and then two extreme mazes," Chmielewski said.

He said there are electronic help options for visitors who have difficulty finding their way.

"It's going to be challenging. So, we have a QR code that you can scan with your phone and follow your location while you're walking through the maze. We're pretty excited about that new feature and hopefully, it'll help some people from getting too lost in there," he said.

The current Guinness World Record for largest corn/crop maze is 60 acres. The maze was created at Cool Patch Pumpkins in California in 2014.

Chmielewski said he is in contact with Guinness World Records and is hoping to have this year's maze certified as a new record.