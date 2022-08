Connecticut State Environmental Police said a Cooper's hawk with a fishing hook caught in its wing was rescued from the Mill Park pond in Newington. Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Environmental Police/Facebook

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut rescued a Cooper's hawk found with a fishing hook stuck in its wing. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said wardens responded alongside Newington police and Connecticut State Police when the hawk was spotted connected to a tree branch by a length of fishing line in Newington's Mill Park pond. Advertisement

Wardens waded out into the pond and cut the tree branch so the hawk could be brought to shore. The hawk was taken to Christine's Critters Inc. in Weston.

The hawk is expected to make a full recovery.