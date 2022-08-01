Trending
Odd News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 11:28 AM

Woman's close encounter with bear recorded by doorbell camera

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's doorbell camera captured video of the moment she came face to face with a wandering bear while walking her dog.

The video shows a Naples woman approaching her front door after taking her dog for a walk when she sees something just out of frame and rushes inside.

A bear walks past the camera just seconds after the woman and her dog go inside.

Naples has been home to numerous recent bear sightings. A bear was caught on camera in late June wandering through a barn full of golf carts at The Club at The Strand.

