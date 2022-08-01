Trending
Australian woman buys last-minute lottery ticket, wins $2.1M jackpot

By Justin Klawans
An Australian woman has won an AU$2.1 million jackpot after buying a ticket for the game at the last minute. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian woman decided at the last minute to buy a lottery ticket -- and ended up winning an AU$2.1 million jackpot as a result.

The anonymous woman told The Lott, Australia's official lottery holding group, that the prize was "life-changing."

"I only ever buy a ticket every now and then. I've never really won anything," the woman, who is in her 20s, said.

The woman revealed that she had purchased the winning ticket this past Saturday night around 7 p.m. Australian time, just minutes before the lottery entries would close.

"I'm glad I did!" the woman said. "Before I went to bed on Saturday, I just had a feeling I should check my ticket. And it was a winning ticket!"

When asked how she would use the prize money, the woman said, "I'm wanting to build my own house, and now I can mortgage-free. I might be able to upgrade a few plans for the house too."

"It's a great feeling," she added.

The woman was one of 14 winning entries across Australia who played the TattsLotto, according to The Lott.

Each winner will receive an official amount of AU$2,142,857.15, the organization said.

The winning is considered a first division prize. These prizes are the hardest by probability to win, and require a player to match all six lottery ticket numbers.

Since the start of the year, there have now been 269 division one winners across Australia, according to The Lott.

The TattsLotto has had 112 of those winners.

2021 saw "351 division one winnings in TattsLotto entries across Australia," The Lott said.

This collectively added up to more than AU$499.8 million in winnings.

Despite seemingly impossible odds, Australia has seen a number of coincidental lottery prizes in recent weeks.

A Gold Coast woman recently won a jackpot for two consecutive months, potting her consecutive AU$100,000 winnings.

In June, a Canberra man won an AU$60 million prize after playing the same numbers, inspired by his family, but never ended up winning.

"I play the same numbers all the time," the man said. "They were inspired by my family."

"I can't believe it. I'm shaking!" the man said.

