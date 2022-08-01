Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man doing yard work at his home went inside for a drink and found a black bear snacking in his kitchen.

Christine Vannie of West Hartford said her husband, Bill, was working in the yard Sunday morning and decided to go inside for a drink.

Advertisement

The man went into his kitchen and found a black bear eating marshmallows and peanut butter crackers that had been left on a counter top.

"Go on, that way. Go. Get out of here," Bill Vannie can be heard saying in a video he captured while chasing the intruder back outside.

The couple determined the bear had broken through a screen door to enter the house.

Christine Vannie said the refrigerator in the home's garage had been ransacked a few days earlier, and the couple suspects the same black bear was behind both incidents.

Vannie said the incidents were reported to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and officials said a bear trap will be placed near the couple's home.