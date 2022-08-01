Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours for world record

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A quartet of miniature golf enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Kentucky when they putted 2,097 holes in 24 hours.

Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at 8 a.m. Sunday at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and finished at 8 a.m. Monday.

The team putted a total 2,097 holes in 24 hours, breaking the record of 1,440 holes set by a German team in 2005.

The players said they surpassed the previous record about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The record attempt raised funds for Matthew:25 Ministries and its disaster relief efforts for victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky and recent tornadoes in Goshen and Mayfield.