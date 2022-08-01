Trending
Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours for world record

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A quartet of miniature golf enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Kentucky when they putted 2,097 holes in 24 hours.

Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at 8 a.m. Sunday at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and finished at 8 a.m. Monday.

The team putted a total 2,097 holes in 24 hours, breaking the record of 1,440 holes set by a German team in 2005.

The players said they surpassed the previous record about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The record attempt raised funds for Matthew:25 Ministries and its disaster relief efforts for victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky and recent tornadoes in Goshen and Mayfield.

Latest Headlines

Disco dance with 598 participants breaks world record in England
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Disco dance with 598 participants breaks world record in England
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Organizers of a festival in England broke a Guinness World Record by gathering nearly 600 people to dance simultaneously to disco music.
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container.
Fox with head stuck in tire rescued in Connecticut
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Fox with head stuck in tire rescued in Connecticut
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut came to the rescue of a fox found with its head stuck through the middle of a discarded tire.
Woman's close encounter with bear recorded by doorbell camera
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Woman's close encounter with bear recorded by doorbell camera
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's doorbell camera captured video of the moment she came face to face with a wandering bear while walking her dog.
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
Odd News // 3 hours ago
18 scorpions stow away from Croatia to Austria in woman's suitcase
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An Austrian woman returned home from a trip to Croatia and discovered 18 scorpions had stowed away in her suitcase.
Australian woman buys last-minute lottery ticket, wins $2.1M jackpot
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Australian woman buys last-minute lottery ticket, wins $2.1M jackpot
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who bought a lottery ticket at the last minute before the drawing closed ended up winning an AU$2.1 million prize.
Idaho men throw and catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho men throw and catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times in a row.
Four escaped emus on the loose in Danville
Odd News // 2 days ago
Four escaped emus on the loose in Danville
July 29 (UPI) -- Residents of an Illinois county are being warned to keep an eye out for four loose emus that escaped from their owner's property.
New Mexico road sign corrected after misspelling 'Albuquerque'
Odd News // 2 days ago
New Mexico road sign corrected after misspelling 'Albuquerque'
July 29 (UPI) -- Officials in New Mexico said a highway sign in the East Mountains was corrected after travelers pointed out the word "Albuquerque" was missing its "r."
Loose wallaby spotted hours after another wallaby's capture in Belgium
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose wallaby spotted hours after another wallaby's capture in Belgium
July 29 (UPI) -- Police in Belgium said a wallaby was spotted on the loose just hours after another animal of the same species was captured.
