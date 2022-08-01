Trending
Aug. 1, 2022

Idaho man throw and catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times in a row.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, attempted the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes by a pair with Chris Knight in the lobby of Cradlepoint in Boise.

Rush and Knight previously set the records for most disc passes in one minute (110), most disc passes in an hour (5,341) and fastest 20-meter 5-person frisbee relay.

Rush said Guinness rules required a gap of no more than 5 seconds in between a catch and the ensuing throw.

The men finished with 12,345 catches in 3 hours, 58 minutes and 4 seconds. The number crushed the previous record of 2,944, which was set Matthew Bzdok and Bernard Bzdok in Minnesota in 2020.

