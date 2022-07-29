Owner searching for zebra on the loose in Missouri

July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is on the hunt for a zebra that escaped from his property in Miller County and has been on the run for four days.

Joe McDevitt said he bought Marty the zebra about three months ago and the animal escaped through a fence on his property four months ago.

Advertisement

McDevitt posted a video to TikTok showing Marty narrowly evading capture when the zebra briefly joined a herd of cattle.

McDevitt said he is also currently building a new enclosure for Marty to prevent future zebra escapes.

Zebras are legal to own in Missouri with the approval of the state Department of Agriculture.