Lynx captured after days on the loose in Long Island

July 29 (UPI) -- A Lynx on the loose in New York's Long Island region has been captured after three days on the loose.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League, which earlier warned residents to be on the lookout for the exotic cat, said the Suffolk County Police Department captured the lynx about 3:30 a.m. Friday in Islip.

Strong Island Animal Rescue League personnel were summoned to the scene and transported the cat, believed to be an escaped exotic pet, to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown.

"We were super happy, we've been tracking him for a while," Frankie Floridia, president of Strong Island Animal Rescue, told the Long Island Press. "It's just an amazing thing. It's a happy ending."

An Islip homeowner snapped photos of the lynx on Tuesday when the cat was found sitting on the resident's porch. The feline was gone by the time rescuers arrived on the scene.

"She has been through quite a bit in the last week, and we want everyone to know that we will not have her visible to the public," Sweetbriar Nature Center said in a Facebook post. "We want to ensure she is happy, healthy, and not stressed."