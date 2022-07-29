Trending
Odd News
July 29, 2022 / 1:35 PM

India girl roller skates under 20 cars in 13.74 seconds, breaks world record

By Ben Hooper

July 29 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl from India broke a Guinness World Record for "limbo skating" when she strapped on her roller skates and glided under 20 cars in 13.74 seconds.

Guinness World Records confirmed Deshna Nahar of Pune broke the record when she skated low to the ground for a distance of 193 feet, passing underneath 20 cars in the process.

Nahar broke the previous record of 14.15 seconds, which was set by a 14-year-old girl in China in 2015.

"Deshna discovered her love for skating. She's been learning to skate for the past two years, and over the past six months, she's been getting ready for this record in limbo skating. Her coach supported her a lot during the entire time. He encouraged her to do better," Aditya Nahar, the girl's father, told the Pune Mirror.

