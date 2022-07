Police in Belgium said a wallaby was spotted wandering loose hours after another wallaby was captured. The animals are believed to have escaped from the same property. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

July 29 (UPI) -- Police in Belgium said a wallaby was spotted on the loose just hours after another animal of the same species was captured. Police HerKo said a loose wallaby was reported wandering Thursday morning in the Lipselaan area of Herent, just hours after another wallaby was captured nearby in Kortenberg.

Investigators said the wallaby is believed to have escaped from the same property as the one that was captured earlier. Police said the animals apparently escaped after horses trampled the shed that was serving as the enclosure for the marsupials.

Police said the captured wallaby will be taken to a nature center, as the nature center told officers he is unable to properly care for the Australian animals.