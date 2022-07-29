5,791 packaged foods spell out company's name for world record

July 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan-based grocery store chain broke a Guinness World Record when interns used 5,791 packaged food products to spell out the company's name.

SpartanNash, a food distribution and grocery store company, said its team of summer interns and volunteers used 5,791 Our Family-brand products to spell out the word "SpartanNash."

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on the scene to to verify the display broke the record for largest packaged food word. The previous record, consisting of 1,111 products, was created by Freefrom Foods International Association in Hong Kong in 2018.

The products used for the word were donated to the nonprofit Buist Community Assistance Center.