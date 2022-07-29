Trending
Odd News
July 29, 2022 / 3:17 PM

New Mexico road sign corrected after misspelling 'Albuquerque'

By Ben Hooper

July 29 (UPI) -- Officials in New Mexico said a highway sign in the East Mountains was corrected after travelers pointed out the word "Albuquerque" was missing its "r."

The sign for Interstate 40 was recently installed on Route 66, and social media users pointed out the name of the city was misspelled as "Albuqueque."

A New Mexico Department of Transportation spokesperson said the department was flooded with calls this week from travelers and residents pointing out the typo.

The spokesperson said the sign has now been corrected.

