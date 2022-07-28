Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 28, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Three critically endangered lemur babies born at Irish zoo

By Justin Klawans
1/2
Three critically endangered lemur babies born at Irish zoo
A trio of endangered Black and white ruffled lemurs were born at an Irish zoo as conservationists continue working to grow their population. Photo courtesy of Fota Wildlife Park

July 28 (UPI) -- An Irish zoo has welcomed the birth of a trio of critically endangered Black and white ruffled lemurs.

Fota Wildlife Park in Fota Island, Ireland, announced in a press release Thursday that the lemurs had been born on June 19 after a 120-day gestation.

The sex of the three lemurs has not yet been identified, the zoo said.

The lemur's parents, 20-year-old mother Cloud and 10-year-old father Pasaic, are both reportedly doing well.

"We are delighted with the birth of three new Black and white ruffed lemur babies," said Senior Ranger Cathriona Ni Scanaill. "Having ongoing success with this critically endangered species indicates how happy and healthy these primates are at Fota."

"Cloud is a very experienced mother who takes it all in her stride," she said, adding, "The three youngsters so far seem very confident and active.

Advertisement

The births come amid continuing efforts by conservationists to grow lemur populations. Fota Wildlife Park has been hosting a lemur habitat since 2019 in order to shed light on the animals' struggles to survive.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimated in 2020 that a third of all lemur species were critically endangered, and 79 out of 81 species were in danger of potentially becoming extinct.

Native to the island of Madagascar, lemurs face significant threats from deforestation and hunting. As a result, up to 90 percent of the lemur's habitat has been destroyed.

Lemurs are also commonly sold as part of Madagascar's illegal wildlife trade.

The Black and white ruffled lemur, in particular, is considered one of the most endangered species of mammal, with less than 250 remaining in the wild today, according to Fota Wildlife Park.

Ruffled lemurs also serve as the largest pollinator in the world, the park said.

The animal feeds on nectar by sticking its long nose into flowers and transporting it to others, making the animal a critical part of the ecosystem.

Read More

U.K. zoo sees second orangutan birth in two weeks Michigan zoo announces birth of two binturong babies Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change

Latest Headlines

Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night.
Rattlesnake spotted in the surf at South Carolina beach
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Rattlesnake spotted in the surf at South Carolina beach
July 27 (UPI) -- A woman searching for sea glass at South Carolina's Myrtle Beach State Park ended up capturing video of something far more unusual -- a timber rattlesnake in the surf.
Four women set world record for rowing from California to Hawaii
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Four women set world record for rowing from California to Hawaii
July 27 (UPI) -- An all-female rowing team broke a world record by rowing more than 2,400 nautical miles from California to Hawaii in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.
Massachusetts man wins his second lottery jackpot in six years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Massachusetts man wins his second lottery jackpot in six years
July 27 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life after previously winning a $1 million prize six years earlier.
Nebraska man hits ax throwing target from 90 feet for world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Nebraska man hits ax throwing target from 90 feet for world record
July 27 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man broke a world record by throwing an ax to a target 90 feet away at the Cornhusker State Games.
Tennessee firefighters rescue puppy with head stuck in truck tire
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Tennessee firefighters rescue puppy with head stuck in truck tire
July 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Tennessee came to the rescue of a curious puppy that got its head stuck through the middle of a disused truck tire.
Three sisters climb Mount Everest, earn Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Three sisters climb Mount Everest, earn Guinness World Record
July 27 (UPI) -- A trio of Nepalese climbers who reached the summit of Mount Everest earned a Guinness World Record for the most sisters to climb Everest together.
Exotic cat on the loose in Long Island
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Exotic cat on the loose in Long Island
July 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in the Long Island region of New York are urging residents to keep watch for a large exotic cat spotted wandering the area.
U.K. zoo sees second orangutan birth in two weeks
Odd News // 1 day ago
U.K. zoo sees second orangutan birth in two weeks
July 27 (UPI) -- A zoo in the U.K. has had one of their Bornean orangutans give birth, marking the second birth in the last four weeks.
New York police officer climbs into dumpster to rescue trapped raccoon
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York police officer climbs into dumpster to rescue trapped raccoon
July 26 (UPI) -- A police officer in New York performed a dirty job when a dumpster-diving raccoon found itself unable to climb back out of the trash receptacle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rattlesnake spotted in the surf at South Carolina beach
Rattlesnake spotted in the surf at South Carolina beach
Crooked road lines painted on California road baffle residents
Crooked road lines painted on California road baffle residents
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
Albino alligator hatches at Florida reptile park
Albino alligator hatches at Florida reptile park
Exotic cat on the loose in Long Island
Exotic cat on the loose in Long Island
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement