Bremer County Sheriff's Deputy Jackson Smith safely recaptured a cow that escaped from its barn at the Bremer County Fair and went wandering the grounds. Photo courtesy of the Bremer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

July 28 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy working overnight security for a county fair in Iowa ended up putting his cowboy skills to the test when a cow got loose and went for a wander. Bremer County Sheriff's Deputy Jackson Smith, who has only been with the department a short time, was working night security at the Bremer County Fair when a cow named Scarlet escaped from her barn and went wandering the fairgrounds around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Advertisement

Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Hartman, who runs the sheriff's office Facebook account, had stopped by to check on Smith and ended up capturing photos and video of the ensuing chase.

The Facebook photos show Smith running after the cow before safely returning her to the barn.

"This cow was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and interference with official acts," Hartman wrote in a comment on one of the photos.

Scarlet's owner, Emily Manweiler, said the bovine was unharmed.