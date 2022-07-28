Bear climbs perimeter fence outside shuttered N.Y. prison

July 28 (UPI) -- A man driving on a New York road captured video of an unusual sight: a black bear climbing the perimeter fence at a closed prison.

Vito Cafagna said he was driving past the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, Dutchess County, this week when he spotted the bear breaking into the prison.

Cafagna captured a short video showing the bear making its way over the perimeter fence.

"Seeing all of my new wildlife neighbor animal friends in their natural habitat has been one of the best parts about moving to the Hudson Valley from Westchester," Cafagna told WZAD/WCZX.

The maximum security prison was closed in March.