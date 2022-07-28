Alligator captured at daycare center in Georgia

July 28 (UPI) -- Police and a professional reptile wrangler were summoned to a Georgia daycare to round up an alligator spotted under a chair outside the building.

Sandra O'Neal, owner of Angel's Childcare in the Cloverdale neighborhood of Savannah, said a parent informed her Wednesday morning that a large alligator was under a chair outside the building's front door.

Advertisement

O'Neal's daughter, Katrina Bostick, said children were kept inside the building while police were summoned to the scene.

"It was literally just staring us down like, 'I'm not going anywhere,'" Bostick told WSAV-TV.

Police arrived and called local gator wrangler "Trapper Jack" Douglas for backup.

"He was able to pull the alligator from up under the furniture, he pulled him out into the yard and really just wrangled him," Bostick said.

Douglas said the 7 1/2-foot gator is being kept at his facility until state wildlife officials give him clearance to return it to the wild.