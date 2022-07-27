Trending
July 27, 2022 / 9:01 AM

U.K. zoo sees second orangutan birth in two weeks

By Justin Klawans
U.K. zoo sees second orangutan birth in two weeks
A U.K. zoo has had one of its Bornean orangutans give birth, marking the zoo's second orangutan birth in the last four weeks. Photo courtesy of Dudley Zoo

July 27 (UPI) -- A U.K. zoo is heralding the arrival of a new orangutan baby, the second born at the zoo in the past four weeks.

The Dudley Zoo in Dudley, U.K., announced Tuesday that Sprout, its 11-year-old Bornean orangutan, had given birth to a healthy baby.

The sex of the baby has not yet been confirmed, the zoo said.

However, the zoo said that, as an inexperienced first-time mother, Sprout had "found first-time motherhood a little bit tough."

The zoo said, though, that Sprout's mother, 30-year-old Jazz -- who herself had just recently given birth -- "had naturally stepped in to take over the care of her first grand-baby."

Jazz has begun to take care of and nurse her daughter's baby alongside her own baby, a recently born boy named Jim.

The father of both babies, Djimat, arrived at the Dudley Zoo nine months prior.

Djimat is part of a European Endangered Species Program (EEP), a breeding and population management program that helps to protect endangered species worldwide.

The two births are good news for the Bornean orangutan.

The Bornean orangutan is one of three recognized orangutan species, and while all three species as a whole are critically endangered, the Bornean orangutan species "has declined by more than 50% over the past 60 years," according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The WWF has additionally said that the species' habitat "has been reduced by at least 55% over the past 20 years."

The Bornean species itself, which is native to the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, can be divided into separate subspecies.

Northwest Bornean orangutans are the most threatened, according to the WWF, with severe logging and hunting leaving just an estimated 1,500 individuals remaining.

The Central Bornean subspecies has the greatest number of living members, with an estimated 35,000 orangutans in the wild.

All orangutan species are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). If orangutans continue to disappear, the IUCN's next level of endangerment would declare them extinct in the wild.

