July 27, 2022 / 3:59 PM

Rattlesnake spotted in the surf at South Carolina beach

By Ben Hooper

July 27 (UPI) -- A woman searching for sea glass at South Carolina's Myrtle Beach State Park ended up capturing video of something far more unusual -- a timber rattlesnake in the surf.

Michelle Robert said in a Facebook post she was walking along the beach and looking for sea glass when her attention was drawn by the snake in the surf.

"Waves were tossing him around and he kept going back in," Robert wrote.

Park officials called Russell Cavendar, owner of Snake Chaser, to relocate the serpent.

Cavendar said the snake was a timber rattlesnake, also known as a canebrake rattlesnake. He said the species is highly venomous.

He said the snake was released in a swampy rural area of Horry County.

