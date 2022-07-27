Three sisters climb Mount Everest, earn Guinness World Record

Dawa Futi Sherpa, Tshering Namgya Sherpa and Nima Jangmu Sherpa earned the Guinness World Record for most sisters to climb Everest together. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 27 (UPI) -- A trio of Nepalese climbers who reached the summit of Mount Everest earned a Guinness World Record for the most sisters to climb Everest together. Dawa Futi Sherpa, Tshering Namgya Sherpa and Nima Jangmu Sherpa said their quest to summit Everest was only the first part of their project, which they dubbed "Three Sisters on Seven Summits."

The sisters said they are planning to climb the highest summits on each of the seven continents.

The siblings said their grandfather and father were also accomplished climbers.

"Our grandfather and father were climbers. We want to dedicate our Mount Everest summit to our late father, Dorjee Sherpa, who used to be a climbing Sherpa and guide," Dawa Futi Sherpa told Guinness World Records.

"In 1982, he joined a Japanese Expedition to Everest in winter and, there, he lost 8 fingers to frostbite, still he continued climbing with his remaining fingers until 2007," she said.

The sisters said their brother, Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, has climbed Everest six times and helped them prepare for their attempt.

The trio said the next summit on their journey will be Russia's Mount Elbrus.

