Kevin Miller won a prize of $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery after previously winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket in 2016. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

July 27 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life after previously winning a $1 million prize six years earlier. The Massachusetts State Lottery said Kevin Miller of Montague bought a ticket for the Feb. 18 Lucky for Life drawing from Food City in Turners Falls.

Miller's quick pick ticket earned him a prize of $25,000 for life.

The winner visited lottery headquarters July 20 and chose to take his prize as a $390,000 lump sum before required state and federal withholdings.

Miller previously scored a $1 million prize from a Cadillac Riches scratch-off ticket in 2016. He told lottery officials both of his winning tickets were purchased from the same store.