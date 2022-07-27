Four women set world record for rowing from California to Hawaii

July 27 (UPI) -- An all-female rowing team broke a world record by rowing more than 2,400 nautical miles from California to Hawaii in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.

Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith, also known as the Lat35 crew, set off from San Francisco in June and arrived in Honolulu on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

The four-woman team set a world record for the fastest time to make the journey unassisted for an all-female team.

"I think something that I want people to take away is that these women are so incredible but we're not superhuman. There's nothing that we were born with that makes us any different than anybody else," Downes told Good Morning America after arriving in Hawaii.

The team's journey raised money for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

A four-man team rowed from San Francisco to Honolulu in 30 days, 7 hours and 30 minutes in 2021, setting the male version of the record.