Exotic cat on the loose in Long Island

July 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in the Long Island region of New York are urging residents to keep watch for a large exotic cat spotted wandering the area.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said the cat was spotted wandering loose this week in Islip.

Rescuers urged residents to call 911 or local rescue groups while keeping a safe distance from the animal.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League did not identify the species of the exotic feline, but another local group, Humane Long Island, said the cat appears to be a lynx.