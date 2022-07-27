Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night.

Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.

The video shows the bear reach out with its paw to ring the doorbell.

"The bear kind of ambled up on the porch and was reaching up around the doorbell and there was a little nose print on the window that you can see," Watson told WHNS-TV.

"He looked around a little bit and went back down. and while he was out here, he ate a lot of bird seed."

Watson said the bear is a regular visitor to her neighborhood and has destroyed two of her bird feeders.