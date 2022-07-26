Boyfriend helps Maryland woman score $27,792.20 lottery prize

A Windsor Mill, Md., woman said some guidance from her boyfriend helped her win a $27,792.20 Maryland Lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

July 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said some guidance from her boyfriend helped her score a $27,792.20 prize from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game. The 38-year-old Windsor Mill woman told Maryland Lottery officials her boyfriend is an avid Racetrax player who had won prizes ranging from $600 to $23,000 over the years.

"I really wanted to learn how to play," the player recalled.

The woman and her boyfriend visited Johnny's Bar & Liquors in Baltimore on July 20 and the man showed her how the game works.

"He said to pick some numbers I feel good about," the player recalled.

The woman selected 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12, and her boyfriend then showed her how to pick the Superfecta Wheel bet type in 15 races.

She said she struck out on her first attempt, but her boyfriend encouraged her to persist.

"He said, 'Do it again,'" she said, "so I did replay. He wins off of replays."

The woman said she purchased the ticket, but went home before the results came in. She said her boyfriend later reminded her to check her ticket, and she discovered she had won $27,792.20.

"This is my first big win," she said.

The winner said her prize money will go toward paying bills and bolstering her savings account.