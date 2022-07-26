Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 26, 2022 / 3:30 PM

Boyfriend helps Maryland woman score $27,792.20 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Boyfriend helps Maryland woman score $27,792.20 lottery prize
A Windsor Mill, Md., woman said some guidance from her boyfriend helped her win a $27,792.20 Maryland Lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

July 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said some guidance from her boyfriend helped her score a $27,792.20 prize from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game.

The 38-year-old Windsor Mill woman told Maryland Lottery officials her boyfriend is an avid Racetrax player who had won prizes ranging from $600 to $23,000 over the years.

Advertisement

"I really wanted to learn how to play," the player recalled.

The woman and her boyfriend visited Johnny's Bar & Liquors in Baltimore on July 20 and the man showed her how the game works.

"He said to pick some numbers I feel good about," the player recalled.

The woman selected 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12, and her boyfriend then showed her how to pick the Superfecta Wheel bet type in 15 races.

She said she struck out on her first attempt, but her boyfriend encouraged her to persist.

"He said, 'Do it again,'" she said, "so I did replay. He wins off of replays."

The woman said she purchased the ticket, but went home before the results came in. She said her boyfriend later reminded her to check her ticket, and she discovered she had won $27,792.20.

Advertisement

"This is my first big win," she said.

The winner said her prize money will go toward paying bills and bolstering her savings account.

Read More

Third-largest Mega Millions drawing set for Tuesday night Lucky Australian woman wins second lottery jackpot in two months Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email

Latest Headlines

New York police officer climbs into dumpster to rescue trapped raccoon
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
New York police officer climbs into dumpster to rescue trapped raccoon
July 26 (UPI) -- A police officer in New York performed a dirty job when a dumpster-diving raccoon found itself unable to climb back out of the trash receptacle.
Ohio couple capture video of rare white groundhog
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Ohio couple capture video of rare white groundhog
July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple said they were driving home when they realized an object they initially thought to be a fast food bag was actually a white groundhog.
Police chase loose emu through California streets
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police chase loose emu through California streets
July 26 (UPI) -- Police in California said officers spent nearly an hour trying to deal with an unusual "road hazard" -- an emu on the loose.
Welsh mom and toddler son find message in a bottle on the beach
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Welsh mom and toddler son find message in a bottle on the beach
July 26 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Welsh beach said her young son found a message in a bottle on the shore -- and the note inside bore a sentiment she found particularly meaningful.
Albino alligator hatches at Florida reptile park
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Albino alligator hatches at Florida reptile park
July 26 (UPI) -- An alligator park in Florida announced the hatching of an albino alligator for the third year in a row.
Bear visits Georgia mall, tries to open doors
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Bear visits Georgia mall, tries to open doors
July 26 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Georgia mall captured video of a young bear that wandered up to the shopping center and appeared to try to open the doors of multiple businesses.
Crooked road lines painted on California road baffle residents
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Crooked road lines painted on California road baffle residents
July 26 (UPI) -- The mayor of a California city said an error by contractors was responsible for the zigzagging lane lanes on a city road that left some residents scratching their heads.
Alligator visits Florida sheriff's office parking garage
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator visits Florida sheriff's office parking garage
July 25 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said 911 dispatchers heading back to their cars after finishing a shift made a surprising discovery -- an alligator in the parking garage.
Bright fireball streaks across night sky over Texas
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bright fireball streaks across night sky over Texas
July 25 (UPI) -- A streak of bright light, suspected to be a large meteor, illuminated the night sky over Texas and was caught on camera across the state.
Sewer cleaning project in Iowa causes toilets to overflow
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sewer cleaning project in Iowa causes toilets to overflow
July 25 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa city said maintenance being performed on the municipality's sanitary sewers is having an unusual side-effect -- causing their toilets to overflow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nut-stealing squirrel triggers store's burglar alarm
Nut-stealing squirrel triggers store's burglar alarm
Crooked road lines painted on California road baffle residents
Crooked road lines painted on California road baffle residents
Sewer cleaning project in Iowa causes toilets to overflow
Sewer cleaning project in Iowa causes toilets to overflow
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Bright fireball streaks across night sky over Texas
Bright fireball streaks across night sky over Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement