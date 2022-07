Police in Modesto, Calif., chased a loose emu for nearly an hour before the gargantuan bird was finally captured. Photo courtesy of the Modesto Police Department/Facebook

July 26 (UPI) -- Police in California said officers spent nearly an hour trying to deal with an unusual "road hazard" -- an emu on the loose. The Modesto Police Department said officers responded to a report of "a stray emu causing a road hazard" in the city and they arrived to find the flightless bird running loose in the road.

The department said one of the officers was able to ensnare the emu after a chase that lasted for nearly an hour.

The department said the emu was returned to its owner and the bird's enclosure was secured to guard against repeat escapes.