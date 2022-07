Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park in Kenansville, Fla., announced an albino alligator hatched at the park for the third year in a row. Photo courtesy of Wild Florida/Facebook

July 26 (UPI) -- An alligator park in Florida announced the hatching of an albino alligator for the third year in a row. Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park in Kenansville announced in a Facebook post that the baby gator hatched Saturday in a nest that still holds eight more eggs.

The baby's parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, are also albino, meaning their bodies lack pigment.

The park said it is the only location in the world to successfully breed albino gators. Saturday's hatching marked the third year in a row that the albino parents have had an albino baby, the park said.