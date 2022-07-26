Trending
July 26, 2022

Crooked road lines painted on California road baffle residents

By Ben Hooper

July 26 (UPI) -- The mayor of a California city said an error by contractors was responsible for the zigzagging lane lanes on a city road that left some residents scratching their heads.

Hollister residents lit up social media with photos and videos showing the bizarre pattern of the lines painted recently on Ladd Lane. The yellow lines in the center of the road, and the white lines at the shoulders, were painted in a zigzag pattern instead of a typical straight line.

"I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, 'Woah, this is the strangest thing I've seen,'" Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez told KSBW-TV.

Velazquez said the lines were supposed to be slightly curved, but the instructions were apparently misinterpreted by the contractors who painted the lines.

"Basically, it just comes down to the contractor. Somebody didn't read the plans correctly," Velazquez said. "It was not designed to look very odd."

Velazquez said the contractor will repaint the road at no additional cost to taxpayers.

