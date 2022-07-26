Trending
July 26, 2022 / 4:32 PM

New York police officer climbs into dumpster to rescue trapped raccoon

By Ben Hooper

July 26 (UPI) -- A police officer in New York performed a dirty job when a dumpster-diving raccoon found itself unable to climb back out of the trash receptacle.

The Amherst Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer climbed into the garbage container to rescue a "little bandit" that "got stuck while dumpster diving."

The department said the officer lowered a pallet into the dumpster so the raccoon could climb out, but ended up climbing inside himself when the animal couldn't manage its own exit.

The post said the officer "applied all of his training in the police academy for this moment."

