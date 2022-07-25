Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 25, 2022 / 3:48 PM

Sewer cleaning project in Iowa causes toilets to overflow

By Ben Hooper

July 25 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa city said maintenance being performed on the municipality's sanitary sewers is having an unusual side-effect -- causing their toilets to overflow.

Locals in Johnston said their toilets have been overflowing in recent days as a result of the work being performed on the city's sewers.

Advertisement

"If I didn't have the toilet seat down it probably would have shot out," Amy Darling-Harding told KCCI-TV. "It was that much pressure and it was a humming noise."

The city said on its website that residents should keep toilet lids closed while not in use.

"Have you experienced water splashing out of your toilets recently? The splashing water is caused by the water cleaning system used during sanitary sewer maintenance. The water cleaning system creates increased air pressure within the sewer piping, causing water to sputter out of toilets," the city said.

The sewer work is expected to take a few weeks to complete.

Read More

Firefighter's helmet found in Ohio basement returned to family Florida man crowned winner of 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest Nut-stealing squirrel triggers store's burglar alarm

Latest Headlines

Bright fireball streaks across night sky over Texas
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Bright fireball streaks across night sky over Texas
July 25 (UPI) -- A streak of bright light, suspected to be a large meteor, illuminated the night sky over Texas and was caught on camera across the state.
Firefighter's helmet found in Ohio basement returned to family
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighter's helmet found in Ohio basement returned to family
July 25 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple found an old firefighter's helmet while cleaning out the basement of their new home and were able to use social media to return it to the family of its original owner.
Florida man crowned winner of 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Florida man crowned winner of 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest
July 25 (UPI) -- A Florida attorney was crowned the winner of the annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West.
Nut-stealing squirrel triggers store's burglar alarm
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Nut-stealing squirrel triggers store's burglar alarm
July 25 (UPI) -- Police in England responded to a burglar alarm at a DIY store and arrived to find the culprit -- a squirrel -- stealing nuts and bird food.
German man uses hands to smash 148 coconuts in one minute
Odd News // 4 hours ago
German man uses hands to smash 148 coconuts in one minute
July 25 (UPI) -- A German martial artist broke the same Guinness World Record for a sixth time when he used alternating hands to smash 148 coconuts in one minute.
Breaching whale lands on fishing boat off Massachusetts coast
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Breaching whale lands on fishing boat off Massachusetts coast
July 25 (UPI) -- A whale breached in the middle of a group of fishing boats off the Massachusetts coast and was caught on camera landing on one of the vessels.
Idaho man shoots 47 targets in 30 seconds with a water pistol
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Idaho man shoots 47 targets in 30 seconds with a water pistol
July 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a sharpshooting Guinness World Record by using a water pistol to hit 47 targets in 30 seconds.
Dog rescued from 150 feet into drain pipe in New Jersey
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Dog rescued from 150 feet into drain pipe in New Jersey
July 25 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued from an 18-inch storm drain pipe in New Jersey after being trapped about 150 feet into the pipe for up to a week.
Lucky Australian woman wins second lottery jackpot in two months
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Lucky Australian woman wins second lottery jackpot in two months
July 25 (UPI) -- An Australian woman seems to have luck on her side after she won two $100,000 lottery prizes in two months.
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Odd News // 3 days ago
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
July 22 (UPI) -- A Texas man said a painting he bought for $125 at a thrift store is being donated to a museum after it was found to be a work by famed Georgia artist Keith Bankston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car
Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car
Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer
Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
Breaching whale lands on fishing boat off Massachusetts coast
Breaching whale lands on fishing boat off Massachusetts coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement