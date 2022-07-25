Sewer cleaning project in Iowa causes toilets to overflow

July 25 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa city said maintenance being performed on the municipality's sanitary sewers is having an unusual side-effect -- causing their toilets to overflow.

Locals in Johnston said their toilets have been overflowing in recent days as a result of the work being performed on the city's sewers.

"If I didn't have the toilet seat down it probably would have shot out," Amy Darling-Harding told KCCI-TV. "It was that much pressure and it was a humming noise."

The city said on its website that residents should keep toilet lids closed while not in use.

"Have you experienced water splashing out of your toilets recently? The splashing water is caused by the water cleaning system used during sanitary sewer maintenance. The water cleaning system creates increased air pressure within the sewer piping, causing water to sputter out of toilets," the city said.

The sewer work is expected to take a few weeks to complete.