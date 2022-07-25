German man uses hands to smash 148 coconuts in one minute

July 25 (UPI) -- A German martial artist broke the same Guinness World Record for a sixth time when he used alternating hands to smash 148 coconuts in one minute.

Muhamed Kahrimanovic, who previously broke the Guinness record for most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute five times, attempted the record for a sixth time on the Milan set of Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record.

Guinness World Records said competitors are allowed to use alternating hands to set the record, but each coconut must be broken with a strike from a single hand.

Kahrimanovic, nicknamed Hammer Hands for his numerous world records for breaking objects with his hands, broke 148 coconuts in the time limit, earning the record for a sixth time.