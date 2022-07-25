Bright fireball streaks across night sky over Texas

July 25 (UPI) -- A streak of bright light, suspected to be a large meteor, illuminated the night sky over Texas and was caught on camera across the state.

The American Meteor Society said there were more than 200 reports of a bright light in the sky over Texas about 10:52 p.m. Sunday night, and sightings were also reported as far away as Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Advertisement

The object was caught on camera from multiple locations across the region.

The object is believed to be a fireball, a particularly light meteor that appears especially bright when it burns up in the atmosphere.

The AMS said there were some reports of a sonic boom following the sightings, indicating fragments of the meteor may have survived the atmosphere and made landfall.