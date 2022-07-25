Dog rescued from 150 feet into drain pipe in New Jersey

July 25 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued from an 18-inch storm drain pipe in New Jersey after being trapped about 150 feet into the pipe for up to a week.

A neighbor heard the sound of barking coming from inside the drain pipe in Medford Township on Saturday, and the dog was soon identified as an 8-year-old coonhound named Dylan when the canine's foster owner arrived on the scene.

Advertisement

The foster owner, who was caring for Dylan on behalf of Jericho's Wish Animal Rescue, called 911 after not being able to coax Dylan into crawling back toward the entrance of the pipe.

Police, firefighters, public works employees, utility workers and other groups ended up responding to the scene to assist with the rescue.

"This has been the toughest recovery that we've been involved with," Kathleen Tortu-Bowles of Southern New Jersey Humane Tracking and Trapping Recovery Group told WPVI-TV. "We've never had anyone stuck anywhere like that."

Rescuers said they dug into the earth and found were power lines near the pipe, so utility workers had to be summoned to monitor the lines for safety while a chisel was used on the storm pipe.

Advertisement

The chiseling finally coaxed Dylan into walking close enough to the pipe entrance to be ensnared.

Dylan is now recovering from his ordeal at the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital.

Shellinda Hardie of Jericho's Wish Animal Rescue said Dylan had been missing for about a week, and may have been trapped in the pipe for the majority of that time. She said Dylan will be placed in a forever home when he is cleared by the veterinarian.