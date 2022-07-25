Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 25, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Lucky Australian woman wins second lottery jackpot in two months

By Justin Klawans
Lucky Australian woman wins second lottery jackpot in two months
An Australian woman has made headlines after she won a lottery jackpot for the second time in as many months. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

July 25 (UPI) -- An Australian woman seems to have luck on her side after she won two lottery jackpots in as many months.

The unnamed woman from the Gold Coast suburb of Nerang, won consecutive AU$100,000 jackpots this past June and July, according to Australia's lottery holding company, The Lott.

Advertisement

"Things like this just don't happen to me," the woman said. "I just buy entries randomly, which is why I'm so shocked by this. I don't even know what to do with myself. When I last won, I just put it all into savings and that was a huge relief."

She described the events as "incredible," and said that she "might have to buy myself a new car and celebrate."

While the game she played, Lucky Lotteries, netted the woman her winnings, the game's grand prize is still up for grabs. If someone were to nab that winning ticket, they would be the recipient of AU$19.95 million.

The Lott said that their games collectively gave away nearly AU$33 million from jackpot prizes in 2021.

The single largest jackpot during this time was obtained by a man in another Gold Coast suburb, Coolangatta, who won AU$9.41 million.

Advertisement

In total, over 130 million Australians won over AU$3.79 billion in collective prize money from The Lott's various games.

Unlike American lottery systems, each individual lottery ticket number for the jackpot is unique, meaning that each grand prize can only have one winner. This differs from the U.S., in which large jackpots are often split among two or three winning tickets.

Despite the seemingly impossible chances, Harvard statistics professor Dr. Mark Glickman told CNBC in 2019 that the odds of winning multiple lotteries are really no better than the odds of winning just one.

"If someone already wins the lottery, then the chance that the person wins the lottery a second time will be exactly the same as the probability they win the lottery if they had not previously won the lottery before," Glickman said. "In other words, having previously won the lottery does not improve or make less likely the chance of winning the lottery in the future."

Glickman said that the only true way to boost the chances of winning is by purchasing more tickets.

Down Under, though, the lucky woman is not the only Australian to make lottery headlines in recent weeks.

In June, a Canberra man won an AU$60 million jackpot from The Lott's Powerball game. The winner said that he always played the same numbers -- inspired by his family -- but had never won before.

Advertisement

"I'm going to retire," the man told The Lott. "I have children and a very large family. They're going to be looked after. I can't believe it. Oh my god!"

"I'm going to pay off some bills and enjoy living debt-free," the man added. "I'm going to take a long-overdue holiday with my family."

Read More

Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email Advice from mom leads North Carolina woman to $254,926 lottery jackpot Maryland man wins second $50,000 lottery prize in four months

Latest Headlines

Dog rescued from 150 feet into drain pipe in New Jersey
Odd News // 34 minutes ago
Dog rescued from 150 feet into drain pipe in New Jersey
July 25 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued from an 18-inch storm drain pipe in New Jersey after being trapped about 150 feet into the pipe for up to a week.
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Odd News // 2 days ago
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
July 22 (UPI) -- A Texas man said a painting he bought for $125 at a thrift store is being donated to a museum after it was found to be a work by famed Georgia artist Keith Bankston.
Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer
Odd News // 2 days ago
Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer
July 22 (UPI) -- A woman filming video at a Hawaii beach captured footage of a shark that jumped into the air in front of a surfer.
Alligator found hiding under Florida resident's Jeep knocks over light pole
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alligator found hiding under Florida resident's Jeep knocks over light pole
July 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said an angry alligator measuring more than 11 feet long put up such a fierce fight during capture that it knocked over a light pole.
Texas man's Sonic the Hedgehog collection earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Texas man's Sonic the Hedgehog collection earns Guinness World Record
July 22 (UPI) -- A Texas man who has been collecting Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia for 30 years earned a Guinness World Record when his cache of items was officially tallied at 3,050.
Emu captured after more than a week on the loose in West Virginia
Odd News // 2 days ago
Emu captured after more than a week on the loose in West Virginia
July 22 (UPI) -- An emu that had been on the loose for over a week in West Virginia was captured after wandering into a resident's yard.
Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car
Odd News // 2 days ago
Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car
July 22 (UPI) -- A pair of Italian men broke an unusual Guinness World Record by changing a tire on a vehicle while it was in motion.
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $139,000 lottery jackpot, despite initially thinking that the email notifying him of his victory was a scam.
Dolphin rescued from crab net under Florida pier
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dolphin rescued from crab net under Florida pier
July 21 (UPI) -- Authorities and marine rescuers in Florida came to the rescue of a dolphin calf found tangled in a crab trap under a pier.
Barber gives haircut in middle of Los Angeles bridge
Odd News // 3 days ago
Barber gives haircut in middle of Los Angeles bridge
July 21 (UPI) -- A video going viral on social media shows an unusual occurrence on Los Angeles' new Sixth Street Bridge -- a barber giving a haircut.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer
Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer
Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car
Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
Skin becomes canvas at World Bodypainting Festival
Skin becomes canvas at World Bodypainting Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement