Alligator visits Florida sheriff's office parking garage

July 25 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said 911 dispatchers heading back to their cars after finishing a shift made a surprising discovery -- an alligator in the parking garage.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the dispatchers spotted the gator wandering under cars at the sheriff's administration building in Largo.

The post said the surprised dispatchers were "serenaded" by the "scaly gal."

"OK, it was more of a croak than a serenade," the sheriff's office wrote.

The dispatchers contacted a deputy, who relocated the small gator with help from a sheriff's volunteer patrol member.