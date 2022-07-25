Florida man crowned winner of 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

July 25 (UPI) -- A Florida attorney was crowned the winner of the annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West.

The 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, part of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration, was held during the weekend at Sloppy Joe's Bar.

Jon Auvil was crowned this year's "Papa" Hemingway, beating a field of 124 competitors in three rounds of the contest.

Auvil, 65, said this year was his eighth attempt at claiming the title.

"I think I feel most like Hemingway because of his relationship with his friends, his wife, and his children," Auvil was quoted by CBS Miami as saying after being declared the victor. "I feel very, very rich right now."