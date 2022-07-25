Idaho man shoots 47 targets in 30 seconds with a water pistol

July 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a sharpshooting Guinness World Record by using a water pistol to hit 47 targets in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, originally set the record at 36 targets hit in 30 seconds, but his record was broken by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman, who managed 37 targets in the time period.

Advertisement

Rush said his latest attempt used Japanese poi scoopers, plastic circles with thin paper centers used for the game of scooping live goldfish out of the water.

Rush said he improved his technique from his last attempt at the record and broke 47 of his targets in 30 seconds, enough to recapture the record.